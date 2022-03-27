Marq-Tran routes to resume in May

20 hours ago Lisa Bowers
MARQUETTE COUNTY – Marquette County public transportation is getting back to normal in the next several weeks.
According to its Facebook page, Marq-Tran buses will begin running fixed bus routes at peak hours a.m. and p.m. Door-to-door transports will still be available during non-peak hours and throughout each day.
Residents are asked request an updated schedule at dispatch@marq-tran.com.
The new schedules will also be available on the buses.
Monthly passes will be available in May.
Residents should call dispatch to schedule a time to come buy a pass for the month of May. (906) 225-1112 ext. I

More Stories

Marquette County board meeting set

3 days ago Neydja Petithomme

Sawyer airport to host community update

3 days ago Lisa Bowers

WUPHD Confirms New Omicron Sub-Variant is in the Western Upper Peninsula

3 days ago Thomas Fournier

Ways you can get involve

4 days ago Neydja Petithomme

Absentee ballots for May 3 elections available

4 days ago Lisa Bowers

Baby Bear Event Returns

4 days ago Adriana Montes

You may have missed

Marq-Tran routes to resume in May

20 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Marquette County board meeting set

3 days ago Neydja Petithomme

Sawyer airport to host community update

3 days ago Lisa Bowers

WUPHD Confirms New Omicron Sub-Variant is in the Western Upper Peninsula

3 days ago Thomas Fournier

Ways you can get involve

4 days ago Neydja Petithomme
SCHOOL & EVENT CLOSINGS/DELAYSSEE ALL
+