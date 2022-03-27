Marq-Tran routes to resume in May

MARQUETTE COUNTY – Marquette County public transportation is getting back to normal in the next several weeks.

According to its Facebook page, Marq-Tran buses will begin running fixed bus routes at peak hours a.m. and p.m. Door-to-door transports will still be available during non-peak hours and throughout each day.

Residents are asked request an updated schedule at dispatch@marq-tran.com. The new schedules will also be available on the buses.

Monthly passes will be available in May. Residents should call dispatch to schedule a time to come buy a pass for the month of May. (906) 225-1112 ext. I