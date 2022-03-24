Financial Relief Now Available for Homeowners Impacted by the Pandemic

Financial relief is now available for Michigan homeowner’s impacted by the pandemic.

The fund program that launched in February, help help Michigan homeowners that are behind on their mortgage and utilities to help them stay in their homes.

But unlike other programs and safety nets created to help homeowners and renters hurt economically during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mary Townley, director of homeownership at the Michigan State Housing Development Authority, says this program will also assist those with land contract homes, who had limited aid during the health crisis.

“We’ll be able to stop foreclosures,” said Townley of the aid. Adding that funds will be given on a first-come first-serve basis and encourage households to apply before time runs out.

Income eligible homeowners can apply to the Michigan Homeowner Assistance Fund for up to $25,000 per household

For more information on eligibility requirements or to apply online visit www.michigan.gov/mihalf or call 1-844-756–4423.