The Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum is partnering with Ore Dock Brewing Company to wake up the baby bears.

The fundraising event was put on hold during the pandemic, but it’s set to return on April 7.

The even will be filled with fun arts and crafts stations, a scavenger hunt and live music from Corrine Rockow.

Kids are encouraged to dress up as fuzzy woodland creatures for the bear cub parade.

For more information visit www.upchildrensmuseum.org/upcoming-events.