Absentee ballots for May 3 elections available

LANSING – Absentee ballots for jurisdictions with elections on May 3 are now available at local clerk offices. According to the Michigan Secretary of State, voters can apply for an absentee ballot online, mail in an application to their clerk, or visit their clerk’s office in person to apply for and submit an absentee ballot. Voters who are on the permanent absent voter list in their jurisdiction will be mailed an application by their clerk. A complete list of jurisdictions with elections, including four state House districts with a general election to fill partial terms for vacant seats, is available here. “Voters in the hundreds of jurisdictions with elections this May have numerous options for how to cast their ballot, including by mail, via secure drop box, in person at their local clerk, or at their polling location on Election Day,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “I encourage eligible voters to celebrate this opportunity to participate in our democracy by casting their ballot in whatever way works best for them.” Voters can find more information on elections in their jurisdiction, including a sample ballot and list of races and questions on it, at Michigan.gov/Vote. While the majority of elections taking place are for millages or local-level elected positions, four House districts are also holding special elections to fill vacant seats. The House Districts are: 15 th in Wayne County

in Wayne County 36 th in Macomb County

in Macomb County 43 rd in Oakland County

in Oakland County 74th in Kent County The special election will fill partial terms for the vacated seats, meaning those elected in the May 3 special general election will serve until December 31, 2022. The seats to be filled will represent districts based on the district maps that have been in effect since the prior state redistricting took place after the 2010 census. Primaries and general elections for the next term, beginning Jan. 1, 2023, and based on the new district maps approved by the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, will be held in August and November of this year. Voters can find absentee ballot applications and information about upcoming elections at Michigan.gov/Vote.