Two with Minor Injuries Following Head on Head Collision on US-41

FRANKLIN – Yesterday a two vehicle crash on US-41 led to minor injuries for two people. At 2:40 pm near Pontiac Road, a woman driving southbound on the highway crossed over the center line striking a van traveling north on US-41. The 25 year old female driver lost control of her vehicle due to road conditions. Her and her passenger sustained minor injuries and were transported to Portage Health via Mercy Ambulance. The 32 year old man declined treatment at the scene, but was advised to seek treatment for further medical advice. The female driver was cited with a basic speed law/too fast for conditions citation. Both vehicles were severely damaged, and towed way by Dave Towing of Hancock. The Houghton County Sheriff was assisted by Hancock City Police, and Quincy-Franklin-Hancock twp fire.

