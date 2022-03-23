Ice storms cause power outage for thousands of U.P. residents

7 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Photo courtesy of UPPCO.

ISHPEMING – Several inches of snow and ice meant lights went out for over ten thousand Upper Peninsula power customers on Wednesday.

An ice storm across the region continued to cause downed trees and power outages throughout the day.

Repair crews are working to restore power as fast as they can.

As of 3:30 p.m., more than 6,000 WE Energies customers were still without power.

About 2,000 Cloverland Electric customers and about 3,500 UPP CO customers were also waiting for the power to come back on.

UPPCO spokesman Brett French said he expected the numbers to fluctuate over the course of the day.

French said the company is posting updates to Twitter, but the best place to find up-to-date information is at your power company’s website.

Restoration efforts will likely continue throughout the evening.

See below for links to our coverage area.

https://www.uppco.com/outage-center/

https://ebill.cloverland.com/woViewer/mapviewer.html?config=Outage+Web+Map

https://ebill.cloverland.com/woViewer/mapviewer.html?config=Outage+Web+Map

 

More Stories

Health Care Workers Need To Heal Too

11 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Ontonagon Students Feeding Their Community on March 30th

11 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Two with Minor Injuries Following Head on Head Collision on US-41

11 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Frenzy Student Section Tournament: Round 1

13 hours ago Connor Sturgill

Negaunee Seeks To Establish Historic District Study Committee

1 day ago Tone Drew

Blood drive

1 day ago Neydja Petithomme

You may have missed

Ice storms cause power outage for thousands of U.P. residents

7 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Health Care Workers Need To Heal Too

11 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Ontonagon Students Feeding Their Community on March 30th

11 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Two with Minor Injuries Following Head on Head Collision on US-41

11 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Frenzy Student Section Tournament: Round 1

13 hours ago Connor Sturgill
SCHOOL & EVENT CLOSINGS/DELAYSSEE ALL
+