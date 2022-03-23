Health Care Workers Need To Heal Too

HANCOCK – Finlandia University is hosting healing for the healers: an afternoon of self-care on Saturday, March 26 at the Finnish American Heritage Center. Guest speakers will be offering suggestions on ways health care workers can care for themselves while immersed in caring for others. Patrons can look forward to spending some time adding to their self-care toolbox while they grab a snack and maybe win a prize. The event will run from 1 to 3 pm.

Free Registration Link

Healing for Healers Event Details