Local Fire Departments Want People to be Safe

Across the state for the month of January house fire rates rose nearly 150%. And fire departments around the Upper Peninsula are feeling the burden. Since the beginning of the year Hancock’s volunteer fire department has been called out or to assist on 22 as a single department. And this is not news to the men and women dedicated to pulling people out of burning building and saving structures in communities. Many departments have free smoke detector programs, which Jon Stone of the Stanton Fire Department says, can go a long way in saving your home and life.

“So how do we get people out of the house? The most beautiful thing we can hear is, Yeah there’s a fire at 123 Main Street, but everyone’s out. Well we’re still going to go put the fire out. But having everyone out of the house, that’s what we want to hear. And you only get that when we have active, working smoke detectors. Rental homes, people who are more financially disadvantaged, the battery dies. They pull them out. They forget to put them back in. There’s all these reasons people give for why they don’t have active smoke alarms, all of those can be easily mitigated.” – Jon Stone, Firefighter, Stanton Twp Fire Dept.

Many house fires can be prevented easily by making sure that fire alarm batteries are changed out at least once a year; and by examining power cords around your home, such as extension cords and power strips. Checking those dryer vents and ensuring all heating sources are working properly. Contact your local fire hall to find out if they have fire alarm programs available to your community.

