In-Person Leadership Conference At Bay College West

Burn out. It’s a very real issue that many of us, especially leaders, run into daily.

The Bay College West leadership conference will help attendees to address burnout in their day–to–day lives. Dean of bay college west, Gina Wollner, said there are ways to prevent your job from becoming a grind. “The core demographic is professional folks, looking for inspiration to build their knowledge and network. The theme this year is ‘stress and burnout’ which we have all been feeling the past two years. We’re so excited to have this in-person event.” Wollner said she hopes the conference will inspire and reenergize leaders in the community.

To learn more about the event, visit: www.mytraining.baycollege.edu