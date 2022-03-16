Hancock Salvation Army Working with Fire Victims

HANCOCK – Eight people lost everything last weekend in an apartment fire that destroyed their homes. The fire victims have been offered temporary housing, but finding a stable permanent living situation is just as important. That’s why the Salvation Army in Hancock says donations of household items are critical right now. Pete Mackin said the area’s homeless population goes beyond the fire victims.

“So if everybody gets their needs met, you know, this week. Which will probably happen. The older couple we already got them into a place in Houghton. A long term place, which is great. The students are in a motel that Tech has under contract for covid housing. Usually in the spring [more] people donate. So we’ll need the help, Ive actually got 3 to 4 other homeless people in the area that need beds too. So single beds, if people have single beds or doubles, or queens that they want to donate. So, that’s a huge need right now.” – Pete Mackin, Site Director Salvation Army

Of all the needs the Salvation Army is trying to fill, mattresses seem to be the biggest one. All Salvation Army donations go directly to help people in the copper country. They don’t go to anywhere else in the Upper Peninsula or the state. Victims of last weekend fire can also pick up clothing and other smaller item from St. Vincent de Paul.

“That actually goes to disaster relief. So if there’s a fire next week too, its better to keep it in one general fund. It stays locally though, it doesn’t go to Marquette or elsewhere downstate. Its just for my area. Ive just started talking to and interviewing them. It took a little bitto get their info from Tech. Basically any of them that come by St Vincent’s can get whatever they need for no charge. So if people want to donate clothes and things like that, we’re steering them to St Vincent de Paul.” – Pete Mackin, Site Director Salvation Army

Mackin is urging the public to contact the Hancock salvation army to find out what items are still needed. If you would like to make a monetary donation, they can be sent directly to Salvation Army in Hancock, if you would like to make a donation directly to fire relief, just make a note on your donation.