Three Men Arrested in Houghton County After Undercover Investigation

HOUGHTON COUNTY – Three men have been arrested in Houghton County on child sexual abuse activity. Kahleb Thorsson Senia-Wicks, 21 from Calumet, is charged with three offenses including child sexual abuse activity, use of a computer to commit child sexual activity, and accosting a child for immoral purposes. Jason Wesley Davis, 27 from calumet, faces the same charges. He is a registered sex offender in Wisconsin, and moved to calumet within the past 6 months. Jeffrey David Redd, 34 from Laurium, will face all three charges of child sexual abuse and an additional charge for possession of methamphetamine and cocaine. All three men were arrested by police following an undercover operation with officers posing as minors online. The men were arrested after they showed up to a hotel room with the intent of exchanging payment for sex with a minor. All three are lodged in the Houghton County jail and will have charges tried by the Houghton County Prosecutor’s office.

