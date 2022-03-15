Blue Salamander Migration At Presque Isle Park

14 hours ago Tone Drew

Presque Isle Park is one of only a few places in North America where you can find the blue salamander. Beginning this week, the park will be closed to vehicles for the animal’s annual migration. Foot traffic will be allowed but should be limited to the asphalt. The Superior Watershed Partnership also reminds salamander explorers not to touch the salamanders. The best time to find them is at night in rainy weather as they travel to wetlands to breed. Other tips include, using a flashlight and watching your step.

