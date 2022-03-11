Bernie’s Annual Corned Beef Dinner In Lake Linden Tomorrow

LAKE LINDEN – Corn beef and Saint Patrick’s day go together like America and apple pie. Bernie’s Aannual Corned Beef Dinner will be hosted by the American Legion Post 90 in Lake Linden. Post Commander Ron Schmitt says the annual dinner began many years ago, and has been a staple holiday fundraiser for the post. As it was started by his father, Bernie, 64 years ago, with just 4 pounds of corned beef. Today the legion post serves closer to 400 pounds each year. Tickets are 15 dollars for adults and kids age 6 t 11 are 6 dollars. Funds raised during Bernie’s Annual Dinner will go toward the legion post’s efforts in the community. Such as their scholarship program with local schools.

Continue Reading