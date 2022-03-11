Houghton County’s Under Sheriff Taking Forced Leave

HOUGHTON – The Houghton County Sheriff’s office has named Sgt. Jon Giachino as temporary undersheriff. Giachino will step in for Undersheriff Kevin Coppo, who has taken a leave of absence. Sheriff Joshua Saaranen confirmed this afternoon that Coppo was involved in an incident that is under investigation in grand traverse county. Saaranen indicated that his department could not release further details, because of personnel privacy concerns. He also said additional information will be forthcoming.

