USPS overhaul passes Senate

Washington D.C. – The U.S. Postal Service is on the verge of a major financial reset.

The Senate passed the Postal Service Reform act on Tuesday.

The bill is expected to save the postal service over $100 billion dollars over the next decade.

Senator Gary Peters co-sponsored the bill.

He said it will eliminate the 2006 congressional mandate to pre-fund retiree health benefits.

Peters said the legislation will also give U-S-P-S more accountability and transparency.

The law prohibits the postal service from cutting any days from its mail delivery.

Peters said U-S-P-S will create a website where customers can check when mail will be delivered.

The bill has already passed the house and is headed for President Biden’s desk.

A link to the bill summary can be found below.

https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/3076