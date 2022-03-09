USPS overhaul passes Senate
Washington D.C. – The U.S. Postal Service is on the verge of a major financial reset.
The Senate passed the Postal Service Reform act on Tuesday.
The bill is expected to save the postal service over $100 billion dollars over the next decade.
Senator Gary Peters co-sponsored the bill.
He said it will eliminate the 2006 congressional mandate to pre-fund retiree health benefits.
Peters said the legislation will also give U-S-P-S more accountability and transparency.
The law prohibits the postal service from cutting any days from its mail delivery.
Peters said U-S-P-S will create a website where customers can check when mail will be delivered.
The bill has already passed the house and is headed for President Biden’s desk.
A link to the bill summary can be found below.
https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/3076