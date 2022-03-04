Portage Lake Lift Bridge Work Scheduled for Next Week

10 hours ago Thomas Fournier

HOUGHTON/HANCOCK – Next Monday and Tuesday the Portage Lake Lift Bridge will have a couple of closures to both vehicles and snowmobiles. Recently crews installed new motors for the bridge to lift, and next week’s closure will be to test the new motors. From 10 pm on Monday to 5:30 am on Tuesday crews will raise and lower the bridge for duration of 10 minutes. And again, Tuesday night starting at 10 pm until Wednesday morning. Between closures traffic will be free to flow. The lower level of the bridge for snowmobiles will close from 7am to 12 noon on Monday. There are also closures to snowmobiles during the tests each night. The work done next week is a part of the continued work on the bridge to improve reliability and efficiency.

More Stories

And the SparkPlug Goes Too…

9 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Ukrainian MTU Students Organize Demonstrations Throughout the Week

11 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Space Debris Will Soon Impact The Moon

1 day ago Tone Drew

First Step for Houghton Parking Deck is How to Pay for Demolition

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

A Familiar Face will Rejoin Hancock City Council

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

MSP and UPSET West make Arrest at Houghton Meth Lab

2 days ago Thomas Fournier

You may have missed

And the SparkPlug Goes Too…

9 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Portage Lake Lift Bridge Work Scheduled for Next Week

10 hours ago Thomas Fournier

West PAC Boys Award Winners & All-Conference Teams Released

10 hours ago Connor Sturgill

Ukrainian MTU Students Organize Demonstrations Throughout the Week

11 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Space Debris Will Soon Impact The Moon

1 day ago Tone Drew
SCHOOL & EVENT CLOSINGS/DELAYSSEE ALL
+