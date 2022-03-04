And the SparkPlug Goes Too…

HOUGHTON – The Keweenaw SparkPlug Awards happened last night. Nominees, local leaders, and business owners gathered at the memorial union building at mtu. This year’s awards were presented by the Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce, KEDA, MTU Smart Zone, Keweenaw Young Professionals, and the Portage Health Foundation. Brad Barnett of the Keweenaw Convention and Visitors Bureau took home the award for Young Professional of the Year. Project of the Year went to Charlie Klien for his work with Project Lifesaver. And Youth Contributor of the Year is Houghton High School student Maria Velat, who has worked hard with MHSAA to shine a light on adaptive athletes. Congratulations to all of this year’s SparkPlug Award winners.

Winners

Customer Service; Keweenaw Coffee Works

Growth; Skinny Pete’s Bakery Innovation/Transformation; Chicken Tramper Ultralight Gear Young Professional of the Year; Brad Barnett Project of the Year; Charlie Klein – Project Lifesaver Community Contributor of the Year; Rebecca Crane – Dial Help Youth Contributor of the Year; Maria Valet First Responder of the Year; Dan Sarazin