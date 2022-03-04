And the SparkPlug Goes Too…

9 hours ago Thomas Fournier

HOUGHTON – The Keweenaw SparkPlug Awards happened last night. Nominees, local leaders, and business owners gathered at the memorial union building at mtu. This year’s awards were presented by the Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce, KEDA, MTU Smart Zone, Keweenaw Young Professionals, and the Portage Health Foundation. Brad Barnett of the Keweenaw Convention and Visitors Bureau took home the award for Young Professional of the Year. Project of the Year went to Charlie Klien for his work with Project Lifesaver. And Youth Contributor of the Year is Houghton High School student Maria Velat, who has worked hard with MHSAA to shine a light on adaptive athletes. Congratulations to all of this year’s SparkPlug Award winners.

Winners
Customer Service; Keweenaw Coffee Works
Growth; Skinny Pete’s Bakery
Innovation/Transformation; Chicken Tramper Ultralight Gear
Young Professional of the Year; Brad Barnett
Project of the Year; Charlie Klein – Project Lifesaver
Community Contributor of the Year; Rebecca Crane – Dial Help
Youth Contributor of the Year; Maria Valet
First Responder of the Year; Dan Sarazin

