Sault Ste. Marie man facing aggravated possession of child sexually abusive materials

SAULT STE. MARIE. – The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children arrested a Sault Ste Marie man for possessing child sexually abusive materials.

Thomas Lawrence Martin, 30 faces two charges of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive materials

MSP arrested Martin after it received a Cyber Tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The investigation and search of Martin’s home resulted in multiple internet-capable devices and evidence.

He was arraigned in 91st District Court on Feb. 7 and is being held on a $500,000 cash or surety bond.

M-S-P said more charges are expected in the ongoing investigation.

If convicted, Martin faces up to 10 years in prison for each count.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet. There are many resources available to parents to assist in keeping children safe online. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website at http://www.missingkids.org. The MSP ICAC Task Force also provides resources at http://www.michiganicac.com.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipLine at http://www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.