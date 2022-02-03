Free kn95 masks available in western U.P.

WESTERN UPPER PENINSULA – The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD) has received KN95 masks for community distribution. Community members can

pick up a package of 5 masks beginning February 3, 2022 by coming to their local health department office during normal business hours. There is a limit of 1 package, of 5 masks per person.

KN95 masks will be given on a first come first serve basis while supplies last. A face mask must be

worn to enter health department offices.

As COVID -19 continues on with the presence of the highly contagious Omicron variant, getting vaccinated and boosted, as well as wearing a well-fitting mask over your mouth and nose in indoor

public settings or crowds is crucial to protect yourself and others from COVID-19. Free KN95 masks have been made available throughout Michigan as part of the state’s Mask Up. Mask Right

campaign. Find additional distribution sites at Michigan.gov/MaskUpMichigan or by calling the COVID -19 hotline at (888) 535 -6136. Visit www.wuphd.org for more information