Free kn95 masks available in western U.P.

9 hours ago Lisa Bowers
WESTERN UPPER PENINSULA – The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD) has received KN95 masks for community distribution. Community members can
pick up a package of 5 masks beginning February 3, 2022 by coming to their local health department office during normal business hours. There is a limit of 1 package, of 5 masks per person.
KN95 masks will be given on a first come first serve basis while supplies last. A face mask must be
worn to enter health department offices.
As COVID -19 continues on with the presence of the highly contagious Omicron variant, getting vaccinated and boosted, as well as wearing a well-fitting mask over your mouth and nose in indoor
public settings or crowds is crucial to protect yourself and others from COVID-19. Free KN95 masks have been made available throughout Michigan as part of the state’s Mask Up. Mask Right
campaign. Find additional distribution sites at Michigan.gov/MaskUpMichigan or by calling the COVID -19 hotline at (888) 535 -6136. Visit www.wuphd.org for more information

