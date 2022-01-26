New Western U.P. Health Department testing clinic

10 hours ago Lisa Bowers

ONTONAGON – The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department started a fourth COVID-19 testing site this week.

The new location will be open on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The service is also offered at Ironwood Memorial Hospital on Wednesdays and the WUPHD office in L’Anse every Monday. Testing is also available Monday through Friday at the WUPHD offices on Water Street in Hancock.

All testing sites are open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WUPHD serves the 71,000 residents of Baraga, Gogebic, Houghton, Keweenaw and Ontonagon counties. For more information, visit  www.wupdhd.org

 

More Stories

Highlights From Gov Whitmer’s State Address

7 hours ago Tone Drew

Attorney General Nessel Launches Probe into High Insulin Prices in Michigan

10 hours ago Adriana Montes

Portage Lake Lift Bridge work to resume next week

10 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Names in Monday shooting revealed

11 hours ago Neydja Petithomme

Two Men in Stanton Arrested for Crystal Methamphetamine

13 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Keweenaw National Historic Park Recognizes the Influential Women in the Copper Country

13 hours ago Thomas Fournier

You may have missed

Highlights From Gov Whitmer’s State Address

7 hours ago Tone Drew

New Western U.P. Health Department testing clinic

10 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Attorney General Nessel Launches Probe into High Insulin Prices in Michigan

10 hours ago Adriana Montes

Portage Lake Lift Bridge work to resume next week

10 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Names in Monday shooting revealed

11 hours ago Neydja Petithomme