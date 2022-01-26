New Western U.P. Health Department testing clinic

ONTONAGON – The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department started a fourth COVID-19 testing site this week.

The new location will be open on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The service is also offered at Ironwood Memorial Hospital on Wednesdays and the WUPHD office in L’Anse every Monday. Testing is also available Monday through Friday at the WUPHD offices on Water Street in Hancock.

All testing sites are open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WUPHD serves the 71,000 residents of Baraga, Gogebic, Houghton, Keweenaw and Ontonagon counties. For more information, visit www.wupdhd.org