Attorney General Nessel Launches Probe into High Insulin Prices in Michigan

LANSING – The Michigan Attorney General’s Office is taking on a large pharmaceutical company over the high cost of insulin.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday she is launching a probe into high insulin prices into Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly — one of the three largest drug companies in the U.S.

“The average out-of-pocket cost of a single vial of insulin is nearing $100,” Nessel said in a statement.

“No Michigander should have to face that kind of cost for life-saving medicine. While drug companies profit off of people’s health, they also benefit from a current market in which they control the pricing. Enough is enough.”

She has filed a petition asking an Ingham County court to allow her investigation, asking for a review of two Michigan Supreme Court cases that limited enforcement of the Michigan Consumer Protection Act.

The District Attorney’s Office of Michigan is looking for input from consumers, pharmacists and health professionals regarding the issue.

If you think you are paying too much for insulin you can file a complaint on the Attorney General’s Office website.