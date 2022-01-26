Highlights From Gov Whitmer’s State Address

7 hours ago Tone Drew

Gov Whitmer gave her state of the state address a few hours ago. Whitmer covered a wide variety of important topics about the future of Michigan, cementing her pledge to put Michigan first and focus on topics that unite Michiganders. At the start of the address Whitmer mentioned the oxford shooting and spoke the names of the victims in memoriam. Whitmer went on to explain how much progress has been made in repairing Michigan’s roads & bridges, stating that, since she’s been in office, nearly 13,000 ‘lane miles’ have been fixed. Another major topic in Whitmer’s the state of the state address was the bipartisan efforts to increase the Michigan Earned Income Tax Credit. Which she stated would help those who are working full time but still can’t get ahead.

