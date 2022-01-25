Grand Rapids Man Pleads Guilty

A Grand Rapids man who police say fired 11 shots at a federal agent in early 2020 has pleaded guilty in connection with the incident.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Monday that Jaquari Trotter entered a plea deal just days after co-defendant Gregory Rogers, the man who drove the getaway pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting assault on a federal-law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon.

Federal prosecutors said Trotter and Rogers were hanging out with friends outside a residence in Grand Rapids’ Baxter neighborhood on Feb. 4, 2020, when they spotted a member of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force drive by twice.

They proceeded to leave the home and follow the agent. Trotter reportedly drew a handgun and fired 11 shots at the agent’s vehicle before fleeing the scene.

The agent did not suffer any injuries.

“This shooting was a senseless act of violence that could have cost a law enforcement officer his life,” said U.S. Attorney Andrew Byerly Birge.“

“Trotter and Rogers acted intentionally and without regard for the damage their actions could cause. With these pleas, they have taken the first step in accepting responsibility for their crime,” he added.

Trotter is known to have a prior felony conviction.

Both men are facing up to 20 years in prison each, as well as fines up to $250,000 when sentenced on May 10.