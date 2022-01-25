Marquette Man Arrested for Child Sexually Abusive Conduct

A Marquette man is facing prison time for child sexual conduct charges.

The Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force announced Tuesday the arrest of 37-year-old Thomas Charles Raymus for child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime.

Police responded to a tip received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Multiple internet capable devices were seized after a search that was conducted in the home Raymus resided in.

The investigation is ongoing, with the possibility of more charges being issued.

If convicted, Raymus faces 20 years in prison for the child sexually abusive activity charge and 20 years in prison for the charge of using a computer to commit a crime.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet.

You can report possible child sexual exploitation online as well