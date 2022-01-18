Hiawatha National Forest will be hosting a National Winter Trails Day event at the rapid river national cross country ski trail.

The event is open free to the public and will go from noon until 4pm on Saturday January 22nd. Brampton bike & ski as well as DCNT will provide cross country skis and snowshoes free to use for the event. There will also be winter learning experiences for kids and food vendors at the event. Organizers ask anyone interested to please register between 17 and 21 January to ensure adequate equipment and instructors are available.

To register call 906 428 2135 or go to www.fs.usda.gov/hiawatha.