MTU Holding 33rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration

MTU hosts their 33rd annual celebration of the life and power of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Tonight kicks off a week of celebration, with Dr. Tsitsi Hungwe speaking via zoom with students, faculty and the community as a whole. She will open up about the impact MLK has had on her life and the powerful message he sought in the world. Throughout the week, art and photos by students will be on display in the East Reading Room in the Opie Library on campus. Dr. Mayra Morgan says that the art and photos share the impact king has had on American life and will celebrate the rich diversify of Tech’s campus throughout the years.

“The exhibit is a way for the students to send a message about how they are still here. How they are a part of this community. Their dreams, and how they would like to see more equity, more equality in our community. And Michigan Tech is a part of our community too. So, we know this is a longer conversation. But it’s important to participate in this part of it. Instead of avoiding these topics, it’s good to be a part of them.” – Dr. Mayra Morgan, Multicultural Student Success Coordinator

The art displayed in the library comes from student groups like the Women Engineers, the African American Student Association and the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers. The “I Have a Dream” art display will be available for public viewing following tonight’s webinar.

Webinar Registration, starts at 6pm Jan. 17th