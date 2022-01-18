ISC Jump Tournament Starts Tomorrow

The 135th annual ski jump tournament starts tomorrow in Ishpeming.

The annual Ishpeming event will start at 6–oclock at suicide hill with traditional trial runs.

The tournament is known for hosting ski jump athletes from around the world.

We spoke to organizer Gary Rasmussen about what we can expect from this year’s event.

Rasmussen said there are qualifications that must be met in order to be considered for the tournament.

To learn more about tomorrow’s event, you can visit the Ishpeming ski club Facebook page or go to www.ishskiclub.com