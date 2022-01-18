ISC Jump Tournament Starts Tomorrow

6 hours ago Tone Drew

The 135th annual ski jump tournament starts tomorrow in Ishpeming.

The annual Ishpeming event will start at 6–oclock at suicide hill with traditional trial runs.

The tournament is known for hosting ski jump athletes from around the world.

We spoke to organizer Gary Rasmussen about what we can expect from this year’s event.

Rasmussen said there are qualifications that must be met in order to be considered for the tournament.

To learn more about tomorrow’s event, you can visit the Ishpeming ski club Facebook page or go to www.ishskiclub.com

More Stories

National Winter Trails Day

6 hours ago Tone Drew

MTU Holding 33rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration

14 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Omicron Variant Found in Western Upper Peninsula

15 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Western Upper Peninsula Records a Large Spike in COVID Cases

4 days ago Thomas Fournier

Baraga Twp Man Arrested After Threatening Local Business Owner

4 days ago Thomas Fournier

Matthew Smith Sentencing Brings Relief to Houghton County’s Clerk

4 days ago Thomas Fournier

You may have missed

ISC Jump Tournament Starts Tomorrow

6 hours ago Tone Drew

National Winter Trails Day

6 hours ago Tone Drew

MTU Holding 33rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration

14 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Omicron Variant Found in Western Upper Peninsula

15 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Three Car Crash on Sharon Avenue in Houghton

15 hours ago Thomas Fournier