Ishpeming Ski Club Hosts Ski Jump Tournaments

Tonight is the 135th annual ski jump tournaments at suicide hill in Ishpeming. The annual event features ski jumpers from across the country. It is hosted by the Ishpeming Ski Club and this year jumpers came from Minnesota, Alaska, Colorado and all across Michigan. The event included tailgating around the bon fire, food, drinks, and of course, a ski jumping tournament. Although the event was delayed a bit because of the weather and problems with the track on the jump, eventually volunteers prepared the hill and the jumps resumed after a few trial runs.

