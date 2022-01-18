How to get a free at home COVID-19 test

WASHINGTON D.C. - Americans are now able to order those free at-home COVID tests promised by the Biden administration. Orders can be placed online at www.covidtests.gov. They're free - you won't have to pay shipping costs or provide any credit card information. But there is a limit of 4 tests per household. They'll ship within 7-12 days of ordering - about a week to a week and a half. People can also apply for reimbursement for over the counter tests from their private insurance companies purchased after January 15. Through your private insurance company. HHS officials say - "Most consumers with private health coverage can go online or to a pharmacy or store, buy a test, and either get it paid for up front by their health plan, or get reimburseD... by submitting a claim with a receipt." This applies to FDA-approved, over the counter at home tests. That means for most plans, you should be able to go to certain pharmacies with your insurance card and pick up a test without paying anything up front. Most insurance companies will reimburse up to $12 per test. And up to 8 tests per month for each person on the insurance policy, so a family of 4 - that's 32 tests, enough to pretty much test twice a week. This is retroactive to January 15, so say on Sunday the 16th you bought a test, find that receipt and submit it to your insurance. Rules for reimbursement are still changing and vary by insurance company. It doesn't apply to those who have Medicare, Medicare supplement, Medicaid and voluntary insurance.

