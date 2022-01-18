Copper Country Senior Meals Deliveries Canceled for Remainder of the Week

Copper Country Senior Meals is temporarily suspending operations through this Friday. The organization will not deliver meals over the next three days due to the high level of COVID cases in the community and with some administrative staff. Senior meals supplied seniors with a hot meal and extra frozen meals yesterday, to help make up for the lost time. The congregate meal in Chassell tomorrow is also canceled. Copper County Senior Meals apologizes for any inconvenience due to the cancelations this week. Normal operations are planned to start again next Monday, January 24th.

Continue Reading