Matthew Smith Sentencing Brings Relief to Houghton County’s Clerk

Photo Courtesy of MLive.com

Sentencing in the Matthew Smith case, involving Houghton County Clerk Jenifer Kelly, concluded earlier this week. During the 2020 election cycle Kelly had been the target of harassment by Smith on March 6th, 2020. Where he called Kelly’s home early in the morning claiming to be a TV producer for the show Hoarders. The harassment devolved, shortly after Kelly picked up the phone, to threatening her and her pets. Kelly opened up during the Houghton County Commissioners meeting about the sentencing. She said it’s a relief that it is all over.

“He plead guilty earlier, so we finished that up. The judge and prosecutor were absolutely amazing. I told them a lot of things, and he gave me a non contact order. I feel finally safe for the first time in almost two years.” – Houghton County Clerk, Jennifer Kelly

Smith was given a no contact order regarding the Houghton County Clerk. And has been barred from entering Houghton County. Smith was sentenced under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act. Allowing the charges to be expunged from his record if he successfully completes probation. Though prosecutors will have to ask for Kelly’s input when that happens. Conditions of his probation are a 1,000 word essay, and 240 hours of community service. He is still a member of the Davison School Board in Genesee County, with his term ending in 2025. He has been censured by the school board, and removed from his committees. The case was tried in Oakland County in order to avoid any conflicts of interest in the court proceedings.