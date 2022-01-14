Raise the Woof Comedy Special Comes Back to the Keweenaw

Tomorrow night, at the Orpheum Theater in Hancock, special guest will fill your night with laughs. The 12 Pets of Christmas, a benefit program from Houghton Community Broadcasting, helps to find homes for twelve amazing pets at the Copper Country Humane Society. Local radio host, Todd Van Dyke is the MC, and will host a fun filled night.

“I try to do a little something each year. There may be a song about a chicken coming up at this year’s show, that I might be contributing. But really, by in large, it’s not about me. It’s about the great comedians that they bring in and the great time we have. We’ve done this about 6 years, now, at this point. The Raise the Woof tour is actually a nationwide tour. That raises money for Humane Societies across the country. We’ve had great success with it . And its been as funny as it possibly could be. So we’ve raised a lot of money, and had a great time doing it.” – 102.3 FM Radio Host, Todd Van Dyke

One of the two comedians coming out tomorrow is Steve Mazan. He has performed on The David Letterman Show, and on Dry Bar Comedy. This isn’t Mazan’s first time in the UP. He said that he is looking forward to making another trip north from Chicago. This also isn’t the first time Mazan has been involved with a benefit like Raise the Woof. That’s because, like many of us, his pets hold a special place in his heart.

“You know I think its been because Ive always loved pets. And then on my own, Ive tried to help with rescues and anything I can do with that. You know, donating and helping out with fundraisers, and doing that anyway I can outside of comedy. But when I got into comedy, and meet this guy, James, who runs the Raise the Woof stuff. It seemed like such an obvious thing, cause it’s such a nice thing to, “oh these two things can come together”. People love going to see comedy, they want to raise money for this stuff. Cause people want to help pets. But how can you do it. So to give them a night out, where they can have some good food, see a comedy show. And its doing good for the pets, it ends up being a no-brainier.” – Comedian, Steve Mazan

Doors at the Orhpeum open at 7 pm tomorrow in Hancock. If you are planning on coming out it would be best to purchase tickets at the door. Tickets are $20 each or two for $30. Some of the furry friends have been adopted, and if you are interested in meeting with any of the pets sponsored for this year, please contact the Copper Country Humane Society through their facebook.

12 Pets of Christmas 97.7 the Wolf

Raise the Woof Event Info