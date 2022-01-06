The Copper Country Reflects on D.C. Capitol Riots One Year Later

2 hours ago Thomas Fournier

A year ago the nation was left shocked and saddened by the capitol riots. Across the country today, many observed the solemn remembrance of that day’s events. At the Portage Lake Lift Bridge in Houghton some residents gathered to remember what many see as an attack on the country’s democratic process of certifying the election.

Earlier today President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris talked about that day and it’s place in American history. People in the Copper Country echo some of their thoughts

Locally the capitol riots involved two Houghton County residents. Jeremy Sorvisto and Karl Dresch, both pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of demonstrating, parading or picketing in a capitol building. Sorvistio was sentenced on December 15th 2021. Dresch was fined and sentenced to time already served back in August 2021.

More Stories

L’Anse Man Arrested by UPSET for Selling Meth

5 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Keweenaw SparkPlug Award Nominations are Now Open

5 hours ago Thomas Fournier

1431st Engineer Company Ranks as a Top Unit in the National Guard

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

Upper Peninsula State Bank Moving into the Western UP

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

Michigan AG warns of punishments for school threats

2 days ago Lisa Bowers

AARP Tax Assistance Program Not Coming to Portage Lake District Library

2 days ago Thomas Fournier

You may have missed

The Copper Country Reflects on D.C. Capitol Riots One Year Later

2 hours ago Thomas Fournier

L’Anse Man Arrested by UPSET for Selling Meth

5 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Keweenaw SparkPlug Award Nominations are Now Open

5 hours ago Thomas Fournier

1431st Engineer Company Ranks as a Top Unit in the National Guard

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

Upper Peninsula State Bank Moving into the Western UP

1 day ago Thomas Fournier