The Copper Country Reflects on D.C. Capitol Riots One Year Later

A year ago the nation was left shocked and saddened by the capitol riots. Across the country today, many observed the solemn remembrance of that day’s events. At the Portage Lake Lift Bridge in Houghton some residents gathered to remember what many see as an attack on the country’s democratic process of certifying the election.

Earlier today President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris talked about that day and it’s place in American history. People in the Copper Country echo some of their thoughts

Locally the capitol riots involved two Houghton County residents. Jeremy Sorvisto and Karl Dresch, both pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of demonstrating, parading or picketing in a capitol building. Sorvistio was sentenced on December 15th 2021. Dresch was fined and sentenced to time already served back in August 2021.