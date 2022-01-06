Large Warehouse Fire In Superior Wisconsin

9 hours ago Tone Drew

Firefighters rushed to a large warehouse fire in the north end district of superior Wisconsin this morning.

The fire was reported on north 1st street just before 6 a.m.

Flames were visible from the exterior of the building when crews arrived. The fire quickly consumed the building and spread to the building next door.

Both buildings are a complete loss.

The Blatnik Bridge was closed for over an hour in both directions due to visibility issues caused by the smoke. At this time no injuries were reported.

More Stories

The Copper Country Reflects on D.C. Capitol Riots One Year Later

15 hours ago Thomas Fournier

L’Anse Man Arrested by UPSET for Selling Meth

18 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Keweenaw SparkPlug Award Nominations are Now Open

18 hours ago Thomas Fournier

1431st Engineer Company Ranks as a Top Unit in the National Guard

2 days ago Thomas Fournier

Upper Peninsula State Bank Moving into the Western UP

2 days ago Thomas Fournier

Michigan AG warns of punishments for school threats

3 days ago Lisa Bowers

You may have missed

Large Warehouse Fire In Superior Wisconsin

9 hours ago Tone Drew

The Copper Country Reflects on D.C. Capitol Riots One Year Later

15 hours ago Thomas Fournier

L’Anse Man Arrested by UPSET for Selling Meth

18 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Keweenaw SparkPlug Award Nominations are Now Open

18 hours ago Thomas Fournier

1431st Engineer Company Ranks as a Top Unit in the National Guard

2 days ago Thomas Fournier