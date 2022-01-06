Large Warehouse Fire In Superior Wisconsin

Firefighters rushed to a large warehouse fire in the north end district of superior Wisconsin this morning.

The fire was reported on north 1st street just before 6 a.m.

Flames were visible from the exterior of the building when crews arrived. The fire quickly consumed the building and spread to the building next door.

Both buildings are a complete loss.

The Blatnik Bridge was closed for over an hour in both directions due to visibility issues caused by the smoke. At this time no injuries were reported.