L’Anse Man Arrested by UPSET for Selling Meth

5 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Photo Courtesy: UPSET

UPSET-West arrests a 28 year old L’Anse man for methamphetamine distribution. On Tuesday upset arrested a L’Anse resident following a four month investigation. The team delivered on an arrest warrant for the distribution of methamphetamine and heroine. Officers recovered approximately one ounce of meth, two firearms, items used for the sale of illegal substances. The 28 year old L’Anse man was arrested for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. And faces up to 20 years in jail. UPSET was assisted by L’Anse PD and the Baraga County Sheriff, as well as the MSP Calumet post and their K-9 unit.

