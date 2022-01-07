One injured in Keweenaw snowmobile crash

10 hours ago Lisa Bowers

A single snowmobile crash in the Keweenaw injured a Wisconsin man on Thursday.

According to the Keweenaw County Sheriff’s office, the 51-year-old Wisconsin man was southbound on Trail No. 3 in Eagle Harbor Township when he lost control of his snowmobile near Brockway Mountain Drive.

He was transported to Aspirus Keweenaw Hospital for his injuries.

Police believe excessive speed is a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.

Keweenaw County Off Road Rescue, Copper Harbor Mercy 8, and Mercy EMS assisted at the scene. 

More Stories

MTU and Others Receive Lab Expansion Funding from MDHHS, and CDC

4 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Mysterious Find in the Adventure Mine Piques the Interest of the Nation

4 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Large Warehouse Fire In Superior Wisconsin

19 hours ago Tone Drew

The Copper Country Reflects on D.C. Capitol Riots One Year Later

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

L’Anse Man Arrested by UPSET for Selling Meth

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

Keweenaw SparkPlug Award Nominations are Now Open

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

You may have missed

MTU and Others Receive Lab Expansion Funding from MDHHS, and CDC

4 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Mysterious Find in the Adventure Mine Piques the Interest of the Nation

4 hours ago Thomas Fournier

One injured in Keweenaw snowmobile crash

10 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Large Warehouse Fire In Superior Wisconsin

19 hours ago Tone Drew

The Copper Country Reflects on D.C. Capitol Riots One Year Later

1 day ago Thomas Fournier