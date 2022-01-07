One injured in Keweenaw snowmobile crash

A single snowmobile crash in the Keweenaw injured a Wisconsin man on Thursday.

According to the Keweenaw County Sheriff’s office, the 51-year-old Wisconsin man was southbound on Trail No. 3 in Eagle Harbor Township when he lost control of his snowmobile near Brockway Mountain Drive.

He was transported to Aspirus Keweenaw Hospital for his injuries.

Police believe excessive speed is a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.

Keweenaw County Off Road Rescue, Copper Harbor Mercy 8, and Mercy EMS assisted at the scene.