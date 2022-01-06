Keweenaw SparkPlug Award Nominations are Now Open

5 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Awards season is coming up. And the Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce is getting in on the fun. Nominations are now open for the chamber’s SparkPlug Awards. The Keweenaw Community SparkPlug Awards dinner will be March 3rd.

Every year, the chamber of commerce highlights the achievements and growth made by members of the community, businesses and organizations.

Schlief said a SparkPlug award is a tremendous honor to people in the Copper Country. Nomination categories range from Customer Service, to Project of the Year, to First Responder of the Year.

The deadline for nominations is January 28th. The Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce will then put together a board made up of organizing members for the event. They will select the winner for each category. The award event will take place at the Memorial Union Building’s Ballroom on MTU’s campus.

Sparkplug Awards Information

 

