1431st Engineer Company Ranks as a Top Unit in the National Guard

5 hours ago Thomas Fournier

A calumet based National Guard unit received national recognition today. The 1431st Engineer Company was given outstanding marks by an internal analysis report. And are ranked as not only the most prepared unit in the state, but even across the country for similar units. The National Guard determines unit rankings and preparedness using Key Performance Indicators to determine any given unit’s ability to roll out in the event of a natural disaster or emergency. These ratings are analyzed each quarter and 1431st leadership says they are extremely proud of the ranking. Thanking everyone from those enlisted in the unit to their families and the larger community who support them and their efforts.

 

Michigan National Guard website

