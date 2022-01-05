Upper Peninsula State Bank Moving into the Western UP

Upper Peninsula State Bank is focused on expanding to serve the Copper Country. The small regional bank will move to Razorback Drive, near the Applebee’s in Houghton. The bank’s CEO, David Williams said everyone at the bank is very excited to be moving into a new area of the peninsula, and one that’s close to the heart of a Keweenaw native.

The bank will use new and emerging banking sector technology. Williams said the improvements should make the customer experience nearly seamless. He said the expansion into the western U.P. felt natural after opening offices in other cities around the peninsula.

Up state bank has served U.P. residents for 120 years. Williams said a small regional bank can offer a more personal experience than the larger national chains. The other offices the bank has opened are in Escanaba, Gladstone, Iron Mountain and Marquette. Upper Peninsula State Bank expects the new Houghton location to join them close to the start of summer.