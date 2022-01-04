AARP Tax Assistance Program Not Coming to Portage Lake District Library

2 hours ago Thomas Fournier

With a new year comes a new tax season. Unfortunately it may be more difficult for those in the Keweenaw without the AARP’s Tax Assistance program. In years past the Portage Lake District Library teamed up with AARP to help tax payers file with the IRS.

But due to the pandemic the program will not be available this year. The library has set aside several computers dedicated for tax filings in light of the situation. And staff will be limited to the amount of assistance they can provide the community.

Staff cannot assist in tax preparation though they will be on hand to help navigate the computers. The library will also not charge for the first 10 pages of printing your tax forms. State and federal taxes are due May 17th.

 

More Stories

Marquette County Health Department to offer boosters

4 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Rollover In Skandia Township

15 hours ago Tone Drew

Copper Harbor Named a Top Ice Fishing Destination in 2022

24 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Police seek missing Iron Mountain teen

2 days ago Lisa Bowers

E Coli Contamination Causes CDC Alert

5 days ago Tone Drew

CDL Program For MI Veterans

5 days ago Tone Drew

You may have missed

AARP Tax Assistance Program Not Coming to Portage Lake District Library

2 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Marquette County Health Department to offer boosters

4 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Rollover In Skandia Township

15 hours ago Tone Drew

Copper Harbor Named a Top Ice Fishing Destination in 2022

24 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Police seek missing Iron Mountain teen

2 days ago Lisa Bowers