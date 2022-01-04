AARP Tax Assistance Program Not Coming to Portage Lake District Library

With a new year comes a new tax season. Unfortunately it may be more difficult for those in the Keweenaw without the AARP’s Tax Assistance program. In years past the Portage Lake District Library teamed up with AARP to help tax payers file with the IRS.

But due to the pandemic the program will not be available this year. The library has set aside several computers dedicated for tax filings in light of the situation. And staff will be limited to the amount of assistance they can provide the community.

Staff cannot assist in tax preparation though they will be on hand to help navigate the computers. The library will also not charge for the first 10 pages of printing your tax forms. State and federal taxes are due May 17th.