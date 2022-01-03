Rollover In Skandia Township

15 hours ago Tone Drew

A rollover in Skandia Township sent 5 people to the hospital today.

At approximately 2:50pm on Monday, January 3rd, a 74 year old man driving a truck eastbound from m–94 crossing us 41 South to Selma road, failed to yield and struck a northbound SUV. The SUV was occupied by 2 female adults and 2 children in car seats. The SUV rolled into the ditch stopping on the driver’s side door. All five people involved were transported via ambulance to UPHS Marquette. No further information is available at this time.

