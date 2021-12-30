Pet of the Week; A Very Merry Edition

We’ve got a very special edition of Pet of the Week for you. For many years the 12 Pets of Christmas have been sponsored by Houghton Community Broadcasting to help the Copper Country Humane Society find forever homes for their adoptees.

All of the pets we met today are very happy and playful. You can find out more info on each of the 12 Pets of Christmas on 97.7 The Wolf’s facebook page. Or listen everyday to either 102.3 K-Bear, 97.7 The Wolf and 93.3 The Lift to hear about each pet’s story.

All of the days lead up to the Raise the Woof event at the Orpheum Theater in Hanock on January 15th, starting at 8:30 pm. Raise the Woof is a comedy show presented each year following the radio spots for each pet. The event will be led by K-Bear Mornings Host, Todd Van Dyke.

If you are interested in adopting any of the pets for the 12 pets of Christmas, or wish to make an appointment to meet any of the Copper Country Human Society’s other pets, please contact them on their facebook page.

