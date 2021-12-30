Hancock Receives Shoreline Grant from EGLE

The city of Hancock received a grant recently that will help prevent further erosion of the city’s shoreline. The 90,000 dollar EGLE grant will look to slow the rate of erosion on the city’s waterfront, east of the Ramada Inn, by installing a new side walk and using native plants alongside the project. City Manager Mary Babcock says full details between EGLE and the city have yet to be hashed out regarding the design for the new sidewalk.

The city has lost close to eight feet of shoreline in the area. EGLE does not want the city to use a seawall for the shoreline. Rather using native plants with deep root systems. Work on the project will start up spring time. Hancock is looking into other available options to prevent further erosion. And would work alongside the EGLE grant’s goal.