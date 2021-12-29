Free COVID Testing Site at Westwood Mall Marquette

With the holiday travel season in full swing, many experts are recommending frequent testing to minimize the spread of COVID-19. Since Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services teamed up with MEDNEXT to provide free testing at their site in the Westwood Mall in Marquette, local residents now have an easy way to relieve the anxiety of asymptomatic spread.

After spending time with friends and family over holiday festivities, I decided to go to the Westwood Mall in Marquette to check if I have COVID at the free testing site. The process is fairly easy.

First, wait in line with a proper fitting mask but don’t worry, you’ll need to register for your test while you’re waiting. To register, use a cell phone to can the QR code posted just inside the door. This will bring up a web app that requires you to fill out a few questions about symptoms and personal information. When your registration is complete, you’ll see this screen pop up confirming your registration.

From here you’ll wait until it is your turn to talk with a receptionist who will confirm your test is ready and provide a bar code sticker which must be given to the technicians providing the test. Then you’ll go behind the curtain, get your nasal cavity properly swabbed before they send you on your way out the door.

Antigen test results can be provided within minutes but PCR tests require a few days. You can provide either an email address or phone number to receive results. I opted to receive my results via text and had them sent within an hour of being tested. My test results were negative so I’ll be enjoying New Years with everyone else! The COVID testing facility is open 7 days a week and the hours of operation are posted inside the site.