E Coli Contamination Causes CDC Alert

A CDC food safety alert has been posted nationwide warning of an outbreak of e. Coli infections.

Thirteen people infected with the outbreak strain of e. Coli have been reported from six states. Four people have been hospitalized but no deaths have been reported.

The CDC alert warns that simple truth organic power greens and nature’s basket organic power greens may be contaminated with e. Coli and may be making people sick.

The CDC is advising people not to eat simple truth organic brand and nature’s basket brand organic power greens with “best if used by” dates through December 20, 2021. Although these are expired products, CDC is concerned they may still be in people’s homes.

Investigators are working to determine if additional products may be contaminated.