E Coli Contamination Causes CDC Alert

10 hours ago Tone Drew

A CDC food safety alert has been posted nationwide warning of an outbreak of  e. Coli infections.

Thirteen people infected with the outbreak strain of  e. Coli have been reported from six states. Four people have been hospitalized but no deaths have been reported.

The CDC alert warns that simple truth organic power greens and nature’s basket organic power greens may be contaminated with  e. Coli and may be making people sick.

The CDC is advising people not to eat simple truth organic brand and nature’s basket brand organic power greens with “best if used by” dates through December 20, 2021. Although these are expired products, CDC is concerned they may still be in people’s homes.

Investigators are working to determine if additional products may be contaminated.

More Stories

CDL Program For MI Veterans

10 hours ago Tone Drew

LaFave weighs in on district maps

16 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Hancock Receives Shoreline Grant from EGLE

18 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Pet of the Week; A Very Merry Edition

20 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Free COVID Testing Site at Westwood Mall Marquette

1 day ago Tone Drew

U.P. LAWMAKERS REACT TO DISTRICT CHANGES

2 days ago Lisa Bowers

You may have missed

E Coli Contamination Causes CDC Alert

10 hours ago Tone Drew

CDL Program For MI Veterans

10 hours ago Tone Drew

LaFave weighs in on district maps

16 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Hancock Receives Shoreline Grant from EGLE

18 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Pet of the Week; A Very Merry Edition

20 hours ago Thomas Fournier