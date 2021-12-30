CDL Program For MI Veterans

10 hours ago Tone Drew

A new plan presented by Rep. Greg Markanen and signed into law by Gov. Whitmer will make it easier for veterans to acquire a Commercial Driver’s License.

House Bill 4787, now Public Act 148 of 2021, allows veterans to substitute their military experience for the knowledge test when applying for a CDL.

This is significant for Michigan veterans since CDLs are a certification in high demand for jobs around the country.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration estimates 40,000 veterans benefited from similar programs in other states.

