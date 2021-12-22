City of Escanaba seeks attorney

13 hours ago Lisa Bowers

ESCANABA – The City of Escanaba is looking for an attorney. The city put out a request for proposals for a new lawyer or law firm to represent the city.

A request for proposals for the position was released on Wednesday.

Requirements for the position include a minimum of three years of municipal law experience in the state of Michigan.

According to the R-F-P the attorney or firm would be paid a monthly retainer and compensated on an hourly basis for special work.

The deadline to submit the R-F-P is January 28.

Current city attorney John Bergman submitted notice to the city last week.

He has represented Escanaba for about the last three years.

Below is a link to the R-F-P

https://www.escanaba.org/sites/default/files/fileattachments/city_manager/page/12818/city_attorney_rfp_12.22.21.pdf

