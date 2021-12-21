Snowmobiling In The Keweenaw

With winter comes fun in the snow. And the Keweenaw Peninsula sure does get its fair share of powder. The region has always been a staple of winter activities like ice fishing, skiing and snow shoeing. But another major reason many travelers come to the area during the frigid winters is to explore the hundreds of miles of off road snowmobile trails that whined their way up and across the peninsula.

There are many areas to explore on these high powered sleds. And Brad Barnett from the Keweenaw convention and visitors bureau says that there are many tour companies that offer mapped out routes from south range to copper harbor for those who want a guided view of the forested trails. And many others offer rentals as well.

Snowmobiling and the travel industry around it are highly influential for many small towns in the western Upper Peninsula and throughout Michigan’s northern half. There are some trails out of commission in the Keweenaw this season. If you do plan to get out on the trails this winter check with local trail clubs or the Keweenaw convention and visitors bureau for more information on trail closings and snow reports.