Little Brothers Needs More Volunteers for Christmas Meal Deliveries

15 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Christmas is just a couple days away, and Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly still need help with meal deliveries for the holiday. The non-profit deliveries meals to elderly resident throughout the Upper Peninsula to areas like Marquette, Baraga, Houghton, Ontonagon and Calumet during the festive days of gathering. Meals delivered to folks consist of a different meal than their Thanksgiving services. If you are interested in helping the Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly the biggest need for volunteers is at their Baraga and Ontonagon locations. To become a volunteer go to littlebrothers.org/holidayvolunteering.

More Stories

Snowmobiling In The Keweenaw

7 hours ago Tone Drew

Snowmobiles are Still a Vibrant Sector of the Winter Economy in the Keweenaw Peninsula

16 hours ago Thomas Fournier

MTU Students Share Informative Project on Holiday Travel During Pandemic

2 days ago Thomas Fournier

Free COVID-19 Testing at Westwood Mall in Marquette

4 days ago Tone Drew

What to do during a traffic stop

4 days ago Lisa Bowers

Delving into COVID-19 testing and treatment

5 days ago Lisa Bowers

You may have missed

Snowmobiling In The Keweenaw

7 hours ago Tone Drew

TREASURY: Update addresses before 22 income tax season

14 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Little Brothers Needs More Volunteers for Christmas Meal Deliveries

15 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Snowmobiles are Still a Vibrant Sector of the Winter Economy in the Keweenaw Peninsula

16 hours ago Thomas Fournier

School threats a criminal matter

1 day ago Lisa Bowers