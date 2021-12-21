Little Brothers Needs More Volunteers for Christmas Meal Deliveries

Christmas is just a couple days away, and Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly still need help with meal deliveries for the holiday. The non-profit deliveries meals to elderly resident throughout the Upper Peninsula to areas like Marquette, Baraga, Houghton, Ontonagon and Calumet during the festive days of gathering. Meals delivered to folks consist of a different meal than their Thanksgiving services. If you are interested in helping the Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly the biggest need for volunteers is at their Baraga and Ontonagon locations. To become a volunteer go to littlebrothers.org/holidayvolunteering.

Continue Reading