Snowmobiles are Still a Vibrant Sector of the Winter Economy in the Keweenaw Peninsula

With winter comes fun in the snow. And the Keweenaw Peninsula sure does get its fair share of powder. Winter activities like ice fishing, skiing and snow shoeing have always been staples of the region. Snowmobiles also power the economy this time of year. Riders often brave frigid winters to explore the hundreds of miles of snowmobile trails that wind their way across the peninsula.

These high powered sleds can be used to explore countless areas in the Keweenaw. Brad Barnett works at the Keweenaw Convention and Visitors Bureau. He says there are many tour companies that offer mapped-out routes from South Range to Copper Harbor for riders who prefer to be guided through these forested trails, others offer snowmobile rentals as well.

Snowmobiling and the travel industry around it are highly influential for many small towns in the western Upper Peninsula and throughout Michigan’s northern half. There are some trails out of commission in the Keweenaw this season. If you do plan to get out on the trails this winter, it’s best to check with local trail clubs or the Keweenaw convention and visitors bureau for more information on trail closings and snow reports.

Snowmobiling Trail Maps and Routes

Check out the Groomer App for up to date trail conditions and snow reports